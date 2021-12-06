JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman telephones Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman Monday telephoned Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad to condole over the death of his elder brother, ARY NEWS reported.

During the telephonic conversation between Moulana Fazlur Rehman and Sheikh Rasheed, the former expressed sorrow over the demise of his elder brother days back.

The JUI-F chief prayed for his higher ranks in Jannah.

It is pertinent to mention here that the elder brother of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed passed away on November 17.

Rasheed took Twitter to pronounce the sad news of his brother’s death and appealed to the nation to pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

انتہائی افسوس کے ساتھ اطلاع ہے کہ میرے بڑے بھائی لالہ شیخ رفیق قمر رضائے الہی سے انتقال کرگئے۔ ان کی نماز جنازہ آج بروز بدھ شام 6 بجے کوٹ رادھا کشن میں اداکی جائیگی- آپ سب سے مرحوم کے لئے دعاؤں کا درخواست گزار ہوں۔ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) November 17, 2021



The funeral prayers of Lala Sheikh Rafique Qamar was offered at Kot Radha Kishan.

