JUI-F decides to challenge Child Marriage Bill

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazlur Rehman (JUI-F) has decided to challenge the recently passed Child Marriage Bill, which criminalizes marriages of individuals under 18, ARY News reported.

According to a statement by the party’s spokesperson, the JUI-F spokesperson declared the bill “un-Islamic,” aligning with the Islamic Ideological Council’s earlier rejection of the legislation as incompatible with Islamic principles.

The spokesperson criticized President Asif Ali Zardari for signing the bill into law with undue haste, arguing that this rushed decision raises doubts about the government’s intentions.

The JUI-F contends that the swift passage of the bill strengthens suspicions regarding the motives of the ruling authorities.

Earlier today, President Asif Ali Zardari signed the Child Marriage Restraint Bill into law, criminalizing marriages of individuals under 18 years of age.

The bill, previously passed by both the National Assembly and the Senate, was introduced by Sharmila Farooqi in the National Assembly and Sherry Rehman in the Senate. The new law imposes strict penalties to curb child marriages and protect minors.

Under the legislation, marriage officiants are prohibited from conducting ceremonies involving anyone under 18, with violations punishable by up to one year in prison and a PKR 100,000 fine.

Men over 18 marrying girls under 18 face up to three years of rigorous imprisonment. Forcing a minor into marriage carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to PKR 1 million.

Additionally, facilitating or trafficking for child marriage is a non-bailable offense, punishable by up to seven years in jail and fines, while abetting such marriages incurs up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine.

The law mandates courts to conclude related cases within 90 days and classifies cohabitation with a minor under 18 as abuse. It also requires authorities to intervene if they become aware of a planned child marriage.

However, the Islamic Ideological Council has previously declared the bill and its penalties “un-Islamic,” raising concerns about its alignment with religious perspectives.