JUI-F won’t become part of electoral reforms committee, Fazl tells PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday contacted PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to express his reservations over the formation of a joint parliamentary committee on electoral reforms, ARY News reported citing sources.

The PDM head, in a telephonic conversation with PML-N’s Abbasi, has made it clear that JUI-F will neither become part of any electoral reforms committee nor will it sit with the PTI government on any platform, said sources.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will have to take PDM onboard on talks held with federal government as the party is still part of the opposition alliance, Fazl told Khaqan Abbasi.

The federal government and Opposition have agreed over forming a joint parliamentary committee for negotiations on electoral reforms, it was learnt yesterday.

The development came after Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser also telephoned Babar Awan to discuss the formation of a parliamentary committee.

Sources said the committee will include the members from both sides of the aisle.