‘Parliament to legislate on EVM use, ECP only responsible for holding polls’

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Javed, a close confidante of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Sunday said that holding the next general elections through electronic voting machines (EVMs) is inevitable, ARY NEWS reported.

In a series of tweets from his Twitter handle, Faisal Javed said that rigging allegations have been leveled in every election and for ensuring transparency in next polls, it is necessary to hold the next elections through EVMs.

“Even Supreme Court has termed that under article 222, Parliament has the authority to legislate on the matter while under article 218/3, the election commission is responsible for holding free and fair and transparent polls and stop corrupt practices during the process,” he said while backing up his argument for the use of EVM machines in the polls.

He said that the Parliament will exercise its powers in this regard and the overseas Pakistanis would also be given voting rights.

Recently, Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed off the petition against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next general elections.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, Justice Athar Minallah heard the case.

While dismissing the petition against the electronic voting machine, Justice Athar Minallah in a verdict ruled that legislation is required from the parliament for using EVMs in the next general elections.

The verdict read that it was the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold free and fair elections and many countries are using EVMs.

The court rejected the objections raised by the petitioner against EVMs and dismissed the plea.