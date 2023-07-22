JUI-F, GDA likely to form electoral alliance in Sindh

KARACHI: Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) is likely to form an electoral alliance with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in Sindh ahead of the general elections, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to details, JUI-F chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman met GDA leadership in Karachi and discussed country’s overall political situation.

Sources told ARY News that the political leadership discussed to form an electoral alliance for contesting elections against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh.

The meeting came after Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif announced that the incumbent government will hand over power to the caretaker set-up in August 2023.

PM Shehbaz said that he assumed the prime minister’s office in April 2022 and power will be handed over to the caretaker set-up in August 2023.

The premier said that the incumbent government fended off ‘landmines’ laid by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) besides ending Pakistan’s isolation on the economic and foreign-level fronts.