PM Shehbaz says ‘power to be handed over to caretaker set-up in August’

In his address to the nation today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the incumbent government will hand over power to the caretaker set-up in August 2023, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation in which he would highlight the economic and political developments including International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement and upcoming general elections.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that he assumed the prime minister’s office in April 2022 and power will be handed over to the caretaker set-up in August 2023.

The premier said that the incumbent government fended off ‘landmines’ laid by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) besides ending Pakistan’s isolation on the economic and foreign-level fronts.

He termed his government the ‘beginning of a new era’ from economic destruction to the initiation of economic stability. He also claimed that the incumbent government culminated worst corruption and conspiracies of the previous government.

He added that the government starts the journey from unemployment to the provision of employment, as well as the freedom of the press and speech.

“The coalition government was established for a short period in which it made maximum and intelligent efforts for addressing the issues. We sacrificed our politics to save the state.”

He criticised that the previous government signed an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on tough conditions and later it violated the terms. PM Sharif said that the incumbent government made tireless efforts to revive the IMF agreement.

PM Sharif said that friendly and brotherly countries cooperated with Pakistan. On behalf of the nation, PM Sharif thanked friendly countries including China, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) for their financial support to Pakistan.

He said that they are grateful to the leadership of the friendly countries for providing timely financial assistance to Pakistan.

The premier also praised Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s efforts on the diplomatic front. He also praised Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir’s efforts.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the time has arrived to regain the lost ground. He highlighted that a comprehensive national plan has been devised for economic stability and a special investment council was formed and made functional.

The premier said that the government is paving the path to receiving big investments from the Gulf countries. He vowed that the plan will be executed with tireless efforts. PM Sharif said that global institutions are predicting further improvement in Pakistan’s rankings.

“The investors expressed their full confidence in the stock exchange after the announcement of the IMF agreement. The stock exchange crossed the 45,000 points mark and the value of the Pakistani rupee is gradually increasing.”

“The incumbent government gave Rs2,000 billion Kissan Package. Easy loan schemes were launched to promote agriculture, IT and other sectors besides awarding laptops to the students. The initiation of new projects are glimpses of the successful economic journey of Pakistan.”

PM Sharif said that there is only one way to cope with the challenges which is becoming a self-sufficient state. He added that the entire nation is focused to get rid of the loans.

He prayed that the country would never see a black day like May 9 riots in future. The premier said that Nawaz Sharif will bring the country to the path of development and prosperity once again.

PM Shehbaz Sharif called for national unity by spreading peace and love and eliminating hatred.