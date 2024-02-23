JUI-F mulling to form government in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is mulling forming the government in Balochistan as the party formally started talks with other parties, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to details, after being ignored by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in government formation in the province, the JUI-F would be fielding its nominee for the chief minister slot.

The sources privy to the development said that JUI-F, Awami National Party (ANP), National Party, and others held a meeting and discussed to field joint candidates for main positions in the province including chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker.

It is pertinent to mention here that the JUI-F emerged as the joint single-largest party with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Balochistan after the elections.

Out of 51 general seats of the Balochistan Assembly, the JUI-F and the PPP secured 11 seats each in the 8th February General Elections. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bagged also bagged 10 seats.

After the joining of some independent candidates, the PPP and the PML-N managed to surpass the JUI-F in the Balochistan Assembly.

Earlier on February 21, the PML-N refused to form a coalition government with JJUI-F in Balochistan, with the former ready to share power with Pakistan People’s People (PPP) in the province too.

JUI-F Secretary-General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri held a meeting with PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar regarding the government formation in Balochistan.

Sources told ARY News that Abdul Ghafoor Haideri offered its former ally to form a coalition government in Balochistan.

However, Ishaq Dar rejected the offer and said his party was going to form a coalition government with PPP as the power-sharing agreement between the two parties had already been reached in the Centre.