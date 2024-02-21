PML-N excuses from ‘sharing power’ with JUI-F in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has refused to form coalition government with Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) in Balochistan, with the former ready to share power with Pakistan People’s People (PPP) in the province too, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

JUI-F Secretary-General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri held a meeting with PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar regarding the government formation in Balochistan.

Sources told ARY News that Abdul Ghafoor Haideri offered its former ally to form a coalition government in Balochistan.

However, Ishaq Dar rejected the offer and said his party was going to form a coalition government with PPP as the power-sharing agreement between the two parties had already been reached in the Centre.

The development means JUI-F will have to sit in the opposition despite securing 11 seats in Balochistan Assembly. Meanwhile, PML-N and PPP have 17 seats each, including the reserved ones.

Notably, 33 seats are required to secure the coveted slot of chief minister.

Sources further claimed that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) can possibly become part of the alliance. Both PML-N and PPP are not ready to give anything from their share to JUI-F, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that JUI-F Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman has refused to accept the February 8 elections and said his party was made to lose elections in several constituencies via rigging and irregularities.

In a surprising move, he also met arch-rival PTI leaders and discussed launching joint protests against alleged rigging in the elections.

Moreover, Fazl also claimed that the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was orchestrated and led by former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa in March 2022.