JUI-F opposes recruitment of music teachers in Sindh schools

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has opposed the recruitment of music teachers in Sindh government schools, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, JUI-F Sindh Secretary General Rashid Mahmood Soomro said that his party would not allow the Sindh government to recruit music teachers in schools.

“JUI-F will stage protests if Sindh government did not take back its decision,” he warned.

Last week it emerged that Sindh government has decided to recruit music teachers in government schools of the province in BPS-14.

According to Sindh Education Minister, Syed Sardar Shah, the music teachers will teach Hamd, Naat Sharifs, Azaan and music at the educational institutions.

For the recruitment of music teachers, matriculation and certificates regarding music have been declared mandatory.

Certificates from the National Music Academy and Sindh Institute of Music and Art have been declared mandatory for the candidates willing to join as music teachers.

