JUI-F supporting PTI in Sindh to give tough time to PPP: SAPM

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh affairs, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, said Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was forming an alliance with other political parties to give tough time to ruling PPP govt in Sindh province, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media, the PTI leader claimed that “Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s JUI-F is also supporting PTI” in Sindh to give tough time to PPP in the next general elections.

“Anti-PPP alliance will defeat Pakistan People Party, ruling in the province from past 13 years,” he said, adding that Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim further said that Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) was also supporting PTI in Sindh.

The SAPM also blamed the Sindh government for the water crisis in the province.

Back in April this year, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) had formed an alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Grand Democratic Movement (GDA) in Larkana to give tough time to PPP in its stronghold.

JUI-F, which is campaigning against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government from the platform of the PDM, had made an alliance with PTI and GDA in Larkana against PPP.

The new alliance was named “Larkana Awami Ittihad”.

It is pertinent to mention here that on July 01, former chief minister of Sindh, Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim had joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, where the two also agreed to strengthen the party in the province, currently being ruled by the PPP for the last 13 years.

In July, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Arbab Ghulam Rahim as his Special Assistant (SAPM) on Sindh affairs, days after he joined PTI to bolster the party’s presence in rural parts of the province.