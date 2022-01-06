JUI-F retains Bannu city council seat in vote recount

BANNU: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has won the mayoral election of Bannu tehsil of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in a recount with the lead of 12,455 votes, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the final results, JUI-F’s Irfan Durrani emerged victorious with 59,856, while Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf’s (PTI) Iqbal Jadon secured 47,401 votes.

Jadoon had challenged Durrani’s victory and requested a vote recounting from the RO.

The ECP declared vote-counting in 286 polling stations from the returning officer null and void and ordered the RO to present the final results.

It had been decided not to appoint the concerned RO Assistant Commission (AC) Tayyab Hayat to perform election duties again. The ECP decided to take legal action against the concerned officers.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued its detailed verdict regarding the organization of the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Read more: DIK POLICE ARREST SLAIN MAYORAL CANDIDATE’S THIRD WIFE IN MURDER

The ECP in its detailed verdict had announced that the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province will be held on March 27.

The ECP announced the decision on a petition filed by Murtaza Javed, Sardar Yusuf and others.

The ECP made this decision in view of harsh weather in most of the districts where the polls are going to be held.

PML-N’s Murtaza Javed Abbasi had requested the electoral body to delay the polls in cold areas of the province due to snowfall in the month of January.

LG polls first phase

The first phase of LG polls was held in the KP province on Dec 19. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered a major setback as its arch-rival JUI-F managed to grab the highest number of seats in the city, tehsil councils, village and neighbourhood councils.

JUI-F’s Zubair Ali also won the hotly-contested poll for the top slot of Peshawar mayor. He bagged 62,388 votes followed by Rizwan Bangash of PTI with 50,659 votes.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!