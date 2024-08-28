JUI-F seeks PTI’s support for two senators

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has demanded two Senate seats from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in exchange for his party’s full support in parliament.

According to sources, JUI-F has demanded PTI’s support in electing his two senators, while PTI’s committee is willing to support one senator from JUI-F.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam wants to elect former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Ghulam Ali as a senator, while PTI’s committee is inclined to support another candidate, sources said.

However, JUI-F lacks sufficient votes to elect a senator on its own, and therefore, needs PTI’s support.

Sources said that the PTI committee has sought time to consult party chairman Imran Khan on JUI-F’s demands.

Read More: Fazlur Rehman in favour of consensus between JUI-F, PTI

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wants to elect Talha Mahmood as a senator, which JUI-F is likely to oppose.

Notably, Mehmood parted ways with his decade-long affiliation with the JUI-F and announced joining the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it would be ‘fortunate’ if his party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) develop a consensus.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there were big ‘mountain-sized’ differences between the two parties. “PTI’s delegation has come to us and as per our tradition, we have welcomed them,” Maulana Fazalur Rehman added.

The JUI-F chief said that if their issues with the PTI get resolved, it would be good. “If not, every political party has its stance and opinion,” he said.