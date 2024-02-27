JUI-F to field its candidate for Balochistan CM slot

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has decided to field its candidate for the Balochistan chief minister (CM) slot, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the JUI-F has contacted the National Party, Awami National Party and the Balochistan National Party-P to form an upcoming government in Balochistan.

The meeting is scheduled to take place between the political parties today to decide the matters of the government.

Sources privy to the development said the JUI-F will also field its candidates for speaker and deputy speakerships.

In a separate development, former president and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani discussed the matters related to Balochistan.

The Balochistan Assembly’s session for the oath-taking of the newly elected MPAs will be held on Wednesday (February 28).

Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar formally issued a notification calling for the assembly meeting.

As per schedule, the Balochistan Assembly session would commence at 3 pm, on February 28 for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Jan Jamali would administer the oath to the elected representatives, marking their official induction into the legislative body.