JUI-F to kick-start election campaign from Murree

RAWALPINDI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has decided to kick off its election campaign next week as the party has planned to hold its first election rally in Murree, ARY News reported on Sunday quoting the party’s spokesperson.

According to JUI-F spox, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman will address the party’s first general election 2024 gathering in Murree.

The development came after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified general elections on February 8, 2024. The electoral watchdog issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.

The notification was issued by the ECP after, the Supreme Court declared February 8, 2024, as the date for holding general elections across the country after the ECP submitted the record of meeting with the president.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned the list of private schools for polling in general election, a spokesperson of the electoral body said.

The ECP will also setup polling stations in private schools’ buildings for convenience of voters.

The election commission collecting details of private schools’ teachers and buildings.