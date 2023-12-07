JUI-F to strongly ‘resist’ if general elections 2024 rigged: Haideri

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’Fazl (JUI-F) on Thursday announced to strongly ‘resist’ if the history of general elections 2018 is repeated in 2024.

“JUI-F to strongly ‘resist’ if the history of 2018 general elections is repeated in 2024,” Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said in an exclusive interview with ARY News.

JUI-F senior leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said all political parties want free and fair elections without any ‘intervention’.He said the delay in the release of the election schedule always creates ‘doubts’.

Replying to a question, the JUI-F leader said he thinks national governments are ‘weak’. Decisions can be taken easily if there is a coalition government of two or three parties, he added.

Upon seat adjustment in the upcoming elections, Ghafoor Haideri said he was the chairman of the committee formed to hold talks with the political parties for seat adjustment.

We are in contact with other parties including the Pakistan People’s Party for the seat adjustment in Balochistan, the JUI-F leader said, adding the talks began with the PML-N.

Accusing the former COAS, Haideri said General (retired) Qamar Bajwa ‘used his powers’ for the victory of PTI in the 2018 GE, but after realizing the PTI founder was unable to run the government ‘he took back his support’.

The JUI-F leader said his party will not support revisiting of the 18th constitutional amendment as it is good for the federating units.