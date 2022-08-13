JUI-F withdraws from NA-245 contest in favour of MQM-P

KARACHI: After PPP, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has also withdrawn its candidate for the NA-245 by-election in favour of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in line with a decision taken by the federal ruling coalition, ARY News reported.

The development comes after MQM-P leader Khawaja Izahrul Hassan met with JUI-F candidate Ameenullah at his residence in Karachi. Khawaja Izhar also thanked the JUI-F leadership for withdrawing its candidature in favour of MQM-P candidate Mueed Anwar

Earlier, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) withdrew his candidature for the by-polls in NA-245 Karachi.

The PPP’s decision has left the MQM’s candidate as the main contestant against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, which had won the National Assembly seat in 2018 general elections.

PTI’s Aamir Liaquat Hussain won the 2018 general election on NA-245, getting 56,615 votes. The runner-up candidate was MQM-P veteran Farooq Sattar who got 35,247 votes.

The national assembly seat was vacated after the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain. Syed Nadeem Haider was appointed as the returning officer for the by-election.

The by-polls were initially scheduled to take place on July 25 before the ECP postponed them due to rains. The by-poll will now be held on August 27, 2022.

