JUI-F workers stage sit-ins in different parts of country

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has staged sit-ins in different parts of the country after police action against its volunteer force, Ansarul Islam, and arrests of its lawmakers at Parliament Lodges, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Following the directives of JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the religio-political party has staged sit-ins in different parts of the country.

A large number of JUI-F activists reached Parliament Lodges and raised slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the federal government.

Police contingents have been summoned again at the corridors of the Parliament Lodges to maintain law and order. Islamabad police department has put the force on high alert following the developments and ordered the special branch officers to keep a tight eye on the movement of the political workers.

The police department issued directives to immediately arrest those political workers disturbing the peace situation.

In Karachi, JUI-F workers have started gathering at different spots to stage sit-ins. The sit-ins will be held at Karachi’s Super Highway, Hub River Road and National Highway.

Thousands of workers reached Pano Aqil tehsil of Sindh’s Sukkur district who are being led by JUI-F leader Rashid Soomro.

Rashid Soomro announced that he will depart for Islamabad along with the workers while the Motorway will be closed for general traffic. Only ambulances and families will be allowed to use the motorway for Islamabad, he added.

He also directed JUI-F workers to block the roads to Karachi airport, railway tracks and Rohri railway station.

The sit-ins are also being staged at the National Highway of Nawabshah’s Sakrand, Shikarpur’s Zero Point, Sibbi’s National Highway, Mansehra’s Expressway, Quetta’s Mannan Chowk and others.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned all the party workers to Islamabad. Fazlur Rehman also called the JUI-F workers to take to the streets to protest against the police action.

Earlier, Islamabad police concluded the operation to oust the volunteers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) Ansarul Islam Force from the Parliament Lodges.

Following the directives of the deputy inspector general (DIG), police personnel started an operation to remove Ansarul Islam volunteers from the Parliament Lodges.

Police concluded the 30-minute operation to clear the Parliament Lodges from Ansarul Islam volunteers in which 18 persons were arrested including MNA Salauddin Ayubi, Jamaluddin and Mufti Abdullah.

Some volunteers of Ansarul Islam have managed to leave the Parliament Lodges after changing their uniforms.

The arrested persons were shifted to the Secretariat police station. After concluding the operation, police officers and personnel left the premises of the Parliament Lodges.

