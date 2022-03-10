JUI-F workers surround security forces’ vehicle in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Outrageous workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) have surrounded a vehicle of the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar, ARY News reported.

A video has surfaced in which the JUI-F workers could be seen stopping a security vehicle in Peshawar. Some workers have made advancements to the security forces’ vehicle in an aggressive but the leaders kept asking them to stay calm.

However, the workers did not give passage to the security forces following their sit-in.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has staged sit-ins in different parts of the country after police action against its volunteer force, Ansarul Islam, and arrests of its lawmakers at Parliament Lodges.

Following the directives of JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the religio-political party has staged sit-ins in different parts of the country.

Thousands of workers reached Pano Aqil tehsil of Sindh’s Sukkur district. The JUI-F leader Rashid Soomro is leading the rally of the workers.

Rashid Soomro announced that he will depart for Islamabad along with the workers while the Motorway will be closed for general traffic. Only ambulances and families will be allowed to use the motorway for Islamabad, he added.

He also directed JUI-F workers to block the roads to Karachi airport, railway tracks and Rohri railway station.

The sit-ins are also being staged at the National Highway of Nawabshah’s Sakrand, Shikarpur’s Zero Point, Sibbi’s National Highway, Mansehra’s Expressway, Quetta’s Mannan Chowk.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned all the party workers to Islamabad. Fazlur Rehman also called the JUI-F workers to take to the streets to protest against the police action.

