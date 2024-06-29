JUI leader shot dead in Naseerabad

NASEERABAD: In a tragic incident, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader shot dead on National Highway in Naseerabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials stated that the incident occurred when JUI leader Mir Aslam Khan Umrani was on his way to Dera Murad Jamali.

The unidentified assailants opened fire on the Umrani’s vehicle, resulting in his death on the spot.

Police officials said that the incident occurred over water dispute and the attackers managed to escape the scene, and an investigation is currently underway.

Earlier, at least 12 dead, 17 others injured in another explosion occurred outside JUI office in Qila Saifullah Balochistan ahead of general election 2024.

READ: At least 12 dead in Qila Saifullah blast outside JUI office

The blast occurred in Qila Saifullah when the PB-3 candidate Maulana Abdul Wasay was not in his office.

He said the explosion claimed 12 lives whereas 17 injured were shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least six people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in three violent incidents in Balochistan’s Sibi, Quetta and Chaman and Khyber Pakhunthwa’s Bajaur district within span of a day.