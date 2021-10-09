JUI refuses to give support to Jam Kamal in Balochistan crisis

LAHORE: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has refused to support Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal in the ongoing challenge from the estranged faction of his Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in a meeting with JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here briefed him about a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal. “JUI expressed its inability to back Jam Kamal’s government,” he said. “He had adopted an undemocratic and inappropriate beheviour with the opposition in last three years of his rule,” Haideri said.

JUI chief Fazlur Rehman backed the JUI Balochistan’s parliamentary party’s stance over the issue.

It is to be mentioned here that Chief Minister Balochistan had called on Maulana Haideri and requested him for help in the ongoing challenge to his government from his estranged comrades.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal had earlier reiterated that he will not step down on the demand of 12 people. “The allies and most of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) members are supporting me,” he said.

“Some of my colleagues had tried to remove me from the office four times earlier but failed,” he added.

