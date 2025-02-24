What’s delaying Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are still eagerly awaiting updates on the highly anticipated Season 3 of the anime series.

After the release of Season 2 in July 2023, there’s been a lot of speculation but little concrete news about when Season 3 will arrive.

Despite confirmation from TOHO Animation about its development in December 2023, the wait continues.

The anime’s vast following, which has grown immensely with each new season, is now on tenterhooks, especially after Season 2 left fans craving more.

While there have been some small hints about Season 3, like teaser images shared by the show’s X account in December 2024, the absence of major updates has left fans guessing.

In addition to the anime series, there’s also a Jujutsu Kaisen movie scheduled for release in 2025, which may be a contributing factor to the delay of Season 3.

However, the excitement around Season 3 continues to build, especially since it will adapt the “Culling Games” arc, one of the darkest and most complex storylines in the manga.

The arc will see Yuji Itadori and his team trying to rescue Tsumiki Fushiguro amidst a deadly competition.

Given the length of the Culling Games arc, it’s possible that Season 3 might not be able to wrap up the entire storyline in one go, leading to speculation that multiple seasons could be needed.

While there’s still no official release date for Season 3, fans are hopeful that the Jujutsu Kaisen team will offer more details during Anime Japan 2025, which will take place in March.

However, based on past release patterns, with Season 2 taking over two years after Season 1, it’s expected that Season 3 may not air until 2026.

With MAPPA, the studio behind the anime, working on several other high-profile projects, fans will likely need to be patient before they can see Jujutsu Kaisen back on screen.