Julia Roberts speaks up on ex-beau Matthew Perry’s death

Academy Award-winning actor Julia Roberts reflected on the ‘heartbreaking’ death of her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Perry.

Weeks after the untimely demise of the American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry aka everyone’s favourite Chandler Bing, from the top-rated television comedy ‘Friends’, which sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, the ‘Pretty Woman’ actor also expressed her grief.

Roberts, who was in a relationship with Perry once, said that the sudden passing of any individual at such a young age is ‘heartbreaking’. “I think that – you know – it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can,” she added.

For the uninitiated, Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry dated each other for six months between 1995 and 1996. The late actor had also revealed in his memoir that the two were engaged in a ‘three-month-long courtship’ off camera when she guest starred in his long-running show.

Speaking of her cameo in the 1996 episode, titled ‘The One After the Super Bowl’, Roberts added, “They were all so welcoming to me as just a kind of a one-off character and it was a really fun time.”

Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in ‘Friends’, was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 29, at the age of 54.

