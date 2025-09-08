Julia Roberts picks her favourite squad for a special outing

Hollywood actor Julia Roberts has revealed the close friends she would choose for a night out to blow off some steam.

During a recent interview, the ‘After the Hunt’ star picked her husband, her high school friend and her hairstylist among the six people she would pick in her squad for a night out.

“Let’s start with my husband [Danny Moder]. For some reason, I don’t know why, I’m thinking Jesus,” she said.

Julia Roberts then named music icon Joni Mitchell, author Virginia Woolf, singer Van Morrison, her longtime high school friend Paige, and stylist Edward Enninful.

The ‘After the Hunt’ star also reflected on her decades-long friendship with Paige, saying, “She’s awesome. We’ve been friends since we were, I guess, like, 15?”

When asked about what questions she would ask her night out squad, the Hollywood actor replied, “One question would be, ‘What has been the most fulfilling aspect of your life?’ and ‘Does anybody here like beans on toast?’”

On the work front, Julia Roberts will next be seen in ‘After the Hunt,’ a physiological drama, which also stars Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri.

The film follows college professor Alma Imhoff (Roberts), whose life unravels personally and professionally after star student Maggie (Ayo Edebiri) accuses Alma’s colleague Hank (Andrew Garfield) of assault.

Imhoff finds herself in more danger as a dark secret from her past threatens to be revealed.

After several suggested that the film undermined feminist struggles, Julia Roberts defended its director, saying that it was an attempt to start a debate.

“There’s a lot of old arguments that get rejuvenated in this movie in a way that does create conversation,” she said last month at the Venice Film Festival.