July 17 by-polls to set political direction of country: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed said Thursday that the upcoming by-polls in Punjab on July 17 will set the political direction of the country, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’ today, said, “The next 45 days are very important. Big decisions will be taken in August. July 17 is also an important day as it will set the political direction of the country.”

“General election is the only solution to end the ongoing crisis in the country. It is a conspiracy to blame only Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) as nobody is mentioning Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) nor Maulana Fazlur Rehman.”

He expressed hope that PTI will emerge victorious in July 17 by-elections. Rasheed added that the nation has rejected the coalition government.

Rasheed said that the participation in political gatherings exhibited the public opinion. He predicted that general elections are likely to be announced within a month if Imran Khan’s party gets victorious on July 17.

The AML chief said that doors should not be closed for dialogues.

