Junaid Niazi regrets marrying at an early age?

Actor-model Junaid Jamshed Niazi shared a piece of marital advice for all young men, as he revealed if he regrets early marriage.

In a recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show, ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, Junaid Niazi advised young men and women not to delay marriage to establish their careers first, as the ‘Baby Baji’ actor was of the belief that one can continue to flourish in their professional sphere and marriage is never a hurdle in it.

When asked by a fan if he regrets trying the knot at an early age, Niazi dismissed the idea and said, “I think I got married at the right time and everyone should at this age only.”

“The late 20s is the best age for marriage and do not agree with people who believe that they should settle down first and then think about marriage in their 30s,” he added.

Niazi also credited his wife and marriage for betterment in life. “Speaking of fan following, I acknowledge and respect all the love from my fans but family is separate, and I have never regretted this decision,” he explained.

Niazi even tried to convince his fellow actor Hammad Shoaib to tie the knot soon.

Pertinent to note here that Junaid Jamshed Niazi tied the knot with journalist Shajia Niazi in January 2018. They are proud parents to a beautiful daughter named Ezzah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Niazi is set to return to TV screens with the new serial ‘Tum Bin Kaisay Jiyen’, co-starring Saniya Shamshad and Hammad Shoaib.

Saqib Zafar Khan’s directorial, written by Edison Idrees Masih, is set to premiere on ARY Digital tonight, February 13, at 7 p.m.

Why Junaid Jamshed Niazi, Shajia got married within 10 days?