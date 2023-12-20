Junaid Khan is concerned for Khurram Shahzad..here’s why

Former cricketer Junaid Khan highlighted technical flaws in Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan highlighted the technical flaws in Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad’s bowling ahead of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Khurram Shahzad bowled 38 overs, conceded 128 runs and ended up with five wickets at the Perth Test.

Khurram shehzad’s first test wicket is of steve smith!

What a moment for the guy😳#AUSvPAK # pic.twitter.com/Pl0dvss9D3 — Abdullah Nawaz (@Abdullah_bytes) December 14, 2023

Things did not get better for Pakistan following its humiliating 360-run defeat in the series opener as the pacer became doubtful for the upcoming fixture.

The Pakistan Cricket Board stated that he complained of discomfort in his left side during the game and was sent for an MRI scan after the match.

Update on Khurram Shahzad Details here ⤵️ https://t.co/frPaMLshOg — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) December 20, 2023

Junaid Khan analyzed Khurram Shahzad’s performance in the Perth Test. He said there was no doubt that the youngster performed well but his bio-mechanics were incorrect.

He said he was clocking at speeds of 135 km/h in the first innings but his speed dropped to 130 km/h in the later stage of the game.

The former cricketer feared that the emerging star could get injured if the management makes him play another fixture.

my views on khurram after 1st test. isiliye kahtay hai k Acha coach bannay kaliye grass roots py kam karna zaruri hai tah k apko patha ho k players ki weakness ko kis Tarah improve karna chahye. so sad for Khurram shehzad #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/vymgV7Ro3F — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 20, 2023

