Junaid Khan is concerned for Khurram Shahzad..here’s why

Former cricketer Junaid Khan highlighted technical flaws in Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan highlighted the technical flaws in Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad’s bowling ahead of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Khurram Shahzad bowled 38 overs, conceded 128 runs and ended up with five wickets at the Perth Test.

Things did not get better for Pakistan following its humiliating 360-run defeat in the series opener as the pacer became doubtful for the upcoming fixture.

The Pakistan Cricket Board stated that he complained of discomfort in his left side during the game and was sent for an MRI scan after the match.

Junaid Khan analyzed Khurram Shahzad’s performance in the Perth Test. He said there was no doubt that the youngster performed well but his bio-mechanics were incorrect.

He said he was clocking at speeds of 135 km/h in the first innings but his speed dropped to 130 km/h in the later stage of the game.

The former cricketer feared that the emerging star could get injured if the management makes him play another fixture.

