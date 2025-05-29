Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar ‘set’ for second marriage

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s son, Junaid Safdar, is set for a second marriage, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to party insiders, the engagement has been finalised within the Sharif family circle. The match was finalized about a month and a half ago with a family based in Lahore.

Junaid Safdar, who has completed his education in the United Kingdom, is currently residing in Lahore.

Sources further revealed that both families have agreed to hold the engagement ceremony soon, with the dates for the engagement and nikkah to be decided through mutual consultation.

Junaid Safdar is a Cambridge University graduate and holds two master’s and two bachelor’s degrees from various universities in the UK.

It is worth noting that Junaid Safdar was previously married in 2021 to Ayesha Saif, daughter of Qatari businessman Saif-ur-Rehman Khan. However, the marriage did not last, and ended in October 2023.

Taking to Instagram, the son of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz confirmed the news of parting ways with from Ayesha Saif.

“News about my divorce is true,” Safdar said in an Instagram story. “This is an entirely private matter and I request the media to respect our privacy.”