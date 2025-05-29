web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, May 29, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar ‘set’ for second marriage

Khawaja Ramzan Majeed
By Khawaja Ramzan Majeed
|

TOP NEWS

Khawaja Ramzan Majeed
Khawaja Ramzan Majeed

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s son, Junaid Safdar, is set for a second marriage, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to party insiders, the engagement has been finalised within the Sharif family circle. The match was finalized about a month and a half ago with a family based in Lahore.

Junaid Safdar, who has completed his education in the United Kingdom, is currently residing in Lahore.

Sources further revealed that both families have agreed to hold the engagement ceremony soon, with the dates for the engagement and nikkah to be decided through mutual consultation.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorce

Junaid Safdar is a Cambridge University graduate and holds two master’s and two bachelor’s degrees from various universities in the UK.

It is worth noting that Junaid Safdar was previously married in 2021 to Ayesha Saif, daughter of Qatari businessman Saif-ur-Rehman Khan. However, the marriage did not last, and ended in October 2023.

Taking to Instagram, the son of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz confirmed the news of parting ways with from Ayesha Saif.

“News about my divorce is true,” Safdar said in an Instagram story. “This is an entirely private matter and I request the media to respect our privacy.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.