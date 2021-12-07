Junaid Safdar’s wedding: Maryam Nawaz asks everyone to respect privacy

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Tuesday asked everyone to respect their right to privacy after videos, related to wedding events of her son Junaid Safdar, have gone viral on social media, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter from her personal Twitter handle, Maryam Nawaz said that her son’s wedding is a private, family affair and like all mothers, she deserves a chance to celebrate the occasion without attracting political commentary.

“I humbly request media and everyone else to respect the family’s right to privacy,” she added.

My son’s wedding is a private,family affair. I,like all mothers,deserve a chance to celebrate the occasion without attracting political commentary. I humbly request media and everyone else to respect the family’s right to privacy. Thank you 🙏🏼 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 7, 2021



It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz has suspended all political activities for two weeks, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb announced from her Twitter handle.

She said that the PML-N vice president had suspended all political activities for 15 days due to valima reception of her son, Junaid Safdar.

Yesterday, a video of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz singing at her son Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities has also gone viral on social media.

Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities are in full swing in Lahore and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had already suspended her political activities for two weeks.

In a video, Maryam Nawaz can be seen signing the classic tune ‘Jab koi baat biggar Jaye’ while sitting next to his cousin Hamza Shehbaz.

مریم نواز نے گانا گایا تو تقریب پر سحر طاری ہو گیا ۔زبردست آواز ۔تم دینا ساتھ میرا او ہمنوا ۔۔@MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/bWDMr2muuP — Arif Malik (@arifawan779) December 6, 2021

