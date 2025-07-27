Junior Edwards of Swamp People passes away

Junior Edwards, one of the original stars of the History Channel’s Swamp People, has sadly passed away.

The news was shared by his grandson and fellow cast member “Little” Willie Edwards in a heartfelt post on social media.

Junior Edwards was well known for his role on Swamp People, where he appeared from Season 1 to Season 6, and later returned for Season 12 in 2021.

Across his time on the show, Junior Edwards featured in a total of 100 episodes. The series, which began in 2010, follows alligator hunters living and working in the swamps of Louisiana.

Junior Edwards quickly became a fan favourite due to his deep knowledge of the land, his strong character, and his fearless hunting skills.

Although the exact cause of death was not revealed, earlier posts from his family mentioned that Junior Edwards had been facing serious health problems.

Many fans and fellow cast members had been sending prayers and support during that difficult time.

Following the news of his passing, tributes poured in from co-stars and friends.

Fellow hunters, including Ronnie Adams and Ashley “Deadeye” Jones, expressed their sadness and shared their memories of Junior Edwards, praising his talent, strength, and love for the outdoors.

Edwards leaves behind a lasting legacy as one of the most respected and admired alligator hunters in the series. His role in shaping Swamp People during its early years will not be forgotten, and he will be missed by both the cast and the many fans who followed his journey.

The final episode of Swamp People Season 16 aired earlier this year, with the next season expected in 2026. While the show will continue, the loss of Junior Edwards marks the end of an era for the series and the community it represents.

