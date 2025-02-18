Sale of Junk food banned near schools

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar administration has imposed a ban on sale of junk food near schools and aerial firing in the city, particularly airport surrounding areas, ARY News reported.



According to a notification issued here, the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar has enforced Section 144, prohibiting the sale of junk food within a 150-meter radius of schools.

Legal action will be taken against vendors selling substandard chips and other junk food items under Section 144, the notification read. “This order will remain in effect for 30 days.”

In addition, Section 144 has also been enforced around Peshawar Airport for two months, banning aerial firing, kite flying, pigeon flying, and the use of laser lights in the locality of the airport.

The notification read that laser lights and pigeon shops around the airport will also be prohibited. This decision has been made to ensure the safety of aircraft and the general public.

The enforcement of these regulations is a proactive measure to protect the health and safety of students and residents. The district administration’s actions reflect their promise to address public concerns and maintain command in the region.

Officials have emphasised the importance of adhering to these regulations to ensure the safety of the community. The Deputy Commissioner has assured that the authorities will closely monitor compliance and take necessary actions against violators.

Earlier on Monday, a similar action was taken by DC Multan by Imposing ban on specific candy. The Deputy Commissioner highlighted that candy named “Strawberry Quick” is a “deadly poison,” and children are being given “crystal meth” in the form of candy.

Parents have been advised to prevent their children from accepting any doubtful candy and to be proactive in preventing their children from consuming any suspicious treats including ‘sweet poison’.

The district administration took prompt action aware of the rising trend of drug addiction amongst children.