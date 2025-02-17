Parents advised to prevent children from consuming THIS ‘harmful’ candy

MULTAN: Deputy Commissioner Multan has warned the public to keep their children away from a candy called ‘Strawberry Quick’, referring to it as a new variant of ‘sweet poison’, ARY News reported.

According to details, Deputy Commissioner Multan Muhammad Ali Bukhari in a statement said that the candy is a potential threat to children’s health. Bukhari has classified “Strawberry Quick” as a “new form of sweet poison,” indicating its serious consequences for young consumers.

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted that this candy is a “deadly poison,” and children are being given “crystal meth” in the form of candy. Normally parents rely on apparently harmless sweets to pacify their children, such products are not noticed and are chosen frequently.

Parents are advised to prevent their children from accepting any doubtful candy and advised them to be proactive in preventing their children from consuming any suspicious treats including ‘sweet poison’.

Alongside this alarming news from Multan, there have been reports from Peshawar regarding the sale of unhealthy lollipops in the People’s Market. Consequently, the district administration took prompt action aware of the rising trend of drug addiction amongst children.

Read More: DRAP issues warning against THESE skin brightening injections

The administration revealed that harmful lollipops are leading children towards ice drug addiction. Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram stated that several shopkeepers involved in this harmful trade have been arrested, and harmful items have been removed to protect children, and save society.

Recent incidents have shattered wider discussions about the necessity for regulatory measures and public awareness campaigns to educate families about the risks associated with certain products which act as sweet poison. Community leaders and parents are encouraged to work together to monitor children’s candy consumption and to create an environment where children feel safe and protected from harmful substances.

It is crucial to foster a culture of safety and vigilance to address the increasing threat of drug-related issues among youth.