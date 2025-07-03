‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ scores strong $30.5mn box office debut

‘Jurassic World: Rebirth,’ starring Hollywood actors Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, has opened to a strong debut at the box office.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The seventh title in the dinosaur franchise earned $30.5 million at the box office on Wednesday, the first day of its release, according to a report by Variety.

Industry experts expect ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ to take advantage of the Fourth of July holiday weekend in the United States.

With an expected increase in ticket sales, the film is projected to earn around $133 million over its first five days of release.

While the figure is significant, it is lower than the previous titles in the long-running franchise.

‘Jurassic World,’ released in 2015, generated a whopping $208 million in its opening weekend, 2018’s ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ earned $148 million, while 2022’s ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ debuted to $145 million.

Read more: Jurassic World Rebirth Review: Does the New Movie Live Up to the Hype?

While analysts project $133 million for ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ over its first five days, the opening weekend’s earnings are expected to hit $80 million.

The film, co-starring Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson with Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, has a reported budget of $180 million, excluding the marketing campaign.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ is currently running in theatres in the United States.

The story takes place five years after the last movie. Scarlett Johansson plays Zora Bennett, a tough mercenary who leads a team to steal DNA samples from the three biggest dinosaurs still alive.

Her team includes Mahershala Ali as Duncan and Jonathan Bailey as a dinosaur expert named Henry.

Their mission goes wrong when they have to rescue a family whose boat got too close to the dangerous dinosaur island.