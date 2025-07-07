Dakota Johnson reviews Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey’s ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

Hollywood starlet Dakota Johnson shared her views on Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey’s ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’.
To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here
Speaking at the 59th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) in the Czech Republic, actor Dakota Johnson was asked to share her thoughts on the recently released sci-fi instalment, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’.
To which, in her one-word review of the title, the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ actor said that Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey starrer simply ‘slayed’.
However, she went on to explain, “The way I measure success is [in terms of] people who felt something or it meant something to them,” or if she hears people talking good about the movie, and they move to another topic.
Meanwhile, in its smashing theatrical debut, the fourth ‘Jurassic World’ film and the seventh instalment overall in the ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise, which roared into the worldwide cinemas on Wednesday, July 2, bit off a massive $318 million at the global box office.
Written and directed by David Koepp and Gareth Edwards, respectively, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ co-stars Johansson and Bailey, along with Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Ed Skrein among others.
Also Read: Chris Evans gets honest about working with Dakota Johnson