‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ star Jonathan Bailey reveals Jeff Goldblum’s advice

‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ star Jonathan Bailey recalls receiving a call from his co-star and former cast member Jeff Goldblum after landing the role.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

British heartthrob Jonathan Bailey, who had the opportunity to work with veteran actor Jeff Goldblum in last year’s musical ‘Wicked’, revealed in a new interview that after bagging the role of Dr. Henry Loomis in ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’, he received a call from the former cast member, to share a crucial piece of advice.

Goldblum, who essayed mathematician and chaos theorist, Dr. Ian Malcolm, in four of seven ‘Jurassic Park’ films, advised Bailey to ‘just have a great time’, revealed the ‘Bridgerton’ actor to a foreign publication.

According to Bailey, Goldblum even gushed at his former co-stars, saying, “They’re all just incredible, iconic actors.”

Notably, Bailey essays palaeontologist Dr. Loomis in the latest instalment of the ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise, titled ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’, co-starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend.

After the London premiere of the sci-fi thriller last month, the Gareth Edwards directorial, written by David Koepp, arrived in worldwide theatres on Wednesday, July 2, opening to mixed reviews from critics.

Also Read: Scarlett Johansson reacts to viral red carpet outings with Jonathan Bailey