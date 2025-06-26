Scarlett Johansson reacts to viral red carpet outings with Jonathan Bailey

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson has reacted to her viral red carpet appearances with ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ co-star Jonathan Bailey.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Social media users took notice of her close and frank interaction with the actor throughout the promotional tour of the upcoming film.

One of the photos at the film’s London premiere on June 17 showed Scarlett Johansson kissing Jonathan Bailey.

The photo quickly went viral on social media, leading journalists to ask the Hollywood actor about her response to the public reaction.

During a recent interview, Scarlett Johansson was asked about her kisses with her ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ co-star.

When the host noted that “he’s just so attractive,” the Hollywood actor agreed, “Yeah, you said it.”

Read more: How Scarlett Johansson made her mark on Jurassic World Rebirth

“He’s a lovable guy, what can I say? I don’t know, we’re friendly people,” she added.

When asked about internet’s reaction to her outing with Jonathan Bailey, she said, “Nothing surprises me, you know what I mean? Nothing surprises me these days. But yeah, I’ve got a lot of love to give, what can I say?”

Scarlett Johansson plays Zora, a skilled covert ops soldier, in ‘Jurassic World Rebirth.’

She is sent into a dangerous dinosaur zone to collect DNA, however, the mission turns into a rescue operation when a holidaying family is caught in the chaos.

Other cast members include Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend in key roles.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film is set to arrive in theatres on July 2.