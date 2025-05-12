How Scarlett Johansson made her mark on Jurassic World Rebirth

Hollywood’s heartthrob Scarlett Johansson has left a powerful mark on Jurassic World Rebirth, not just as the star but also as a creative force behind her character.

Taking on the role of Zora Bennett, Johansson helped shape a new direction for the franchise, one that balances action, emotion, and authenticity.

The decision to cast Scarlett Johansson came during early planning at Universal headquarters. Director Gareth Edwards remembers Steven Spielberg himself suggesting her for the role.

“If we don’t give it to Scarlett, she’ll kill me,” Spielberg joked. For Edwards, it made perfect sense. “It’s hard to think of someone better than Scarlett,” he said. “Now that I’ve worked with her, I understand why she’s had such a long and successful career.”

Read More: What really ended Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds’ short marriage?

From the beginning, Scarlett Johansson wasn’t just playing a part she was building one. Jurassic World Rebirth draws inspiration from Alien, where Ripley wasn’t written for a woman.

Similarly, Zora was written without gender, giving Johansson room to define the role. She worked with the director to ensure Zora stood out as a strong, capable, and human character, not just another action hero.

Scarlett Johansson also helped avoid common clichés. Rather than falling into a love triangle, she focused on building real connections with her co-stars Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey.

Even Zora’s costume had Johansson’s input. Keen to avoid the mistakes of earlier Jurassic World films, like unrealistic outfits. She helped design gear that felt authentic, tough, and still allowed for femininity.

In Jurassic World Rebirth, Scarlett Johansson’s Zora is a skilled covert ops soldier sent into a dangerous dinosaur zone to collect DNA.

But when a holidaying family is caught in the chaos, the mission turns into a rescue. With emotional scenes and high stakes, Scarlett Johansson brings depth and spark to the adventure.