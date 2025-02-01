What really ended Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds’ short marriage?

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds’ brief marriage in the late 2000s is getting attention again, especially as Ryan’s current wife, Blake Lively, faces a legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The couple’s two-year marriage, which ended in 2011, was marked by struggles. Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds began dating in 2007, after Ryan’s engagement to Alanis Morissette ended. They got engaged in May 2008 and married in September of that year. But by 2011, they had divorced.

Reports from the time said Scarlett Johansson initiated the split, citing the stress of conflicting work schedules. The couple spent a lot of time apart, and Scarlett Johansson became unhappy. A source said, “She’s was unhappy for a while.”

Looking back, Scarlett Johansson admitted she didn’t fully understand marriage at 23. She later confessed, “I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage.” Ryan Reynolds also said that marriage became more complicated for him over time, with things “changing” after they got married.

Behind closed doors, their relationship faced challenges. Both Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds were strong-willed, leading to tension. There were reports of Scarlett being angry often and having heated arguments with Ryan, including one incident on the set of The Proposal.

But it wasn’t all Scarlett’s fault. Rumors suggested Ryan Reynolds could be “an overbearing control freak” with a traditional mindset, which clashed with Scarlett Johnsson’s independence. As time went on, Ryan’s expectations led to frustration for Scarlett.

Jealousy also played a part in their troubles. Ryan didn’t get along with Scarlett’s male musician friends, while Scarlett was concerned about Ryan’s bond with his Green Lantern co-star, Blake Lively. Witnesses even saw Ryan and Blake Lively in a restaurant looking like a couple, which later turned out to be true when they married in 2012.

Years after their split, Scarlett reflected on her relationship needs, saying, “I didn’t know what I wanted or needed from somebody else,” which helped her grow and learn more about herself.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ wife, is currently in legal battle after suing Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment following their collaboration on the film It Ends With Us.