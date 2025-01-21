How one joke almost ruined Colin Jost’s relationship with Scarlett Johansson

Comedian Colin Jost recently shared a funny moment from SNL involving his wife, Scarlett Johansson, during his appearance on The Tonight Show.

The story took place during the Christmas episode of Saturday Night Live, where Colin Jost became the target of a series of jokes written by his co-host, Michael Che.

These jokes, which were aimed at Colin Jost’s famous wife, caught Scarlett Johansson off guard, even though she knew they might be a bit cheeky.

Despite being aware that the humour would be playful, Scarlett Johansson was still surprised by some of the content. One particular joke, which mentioned a Costco roast beef sandwich, seemed to leave her particularly shocked.

Read More: ‘Jurassic World’ reveals title, first look at Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali

Colin Jost, who has been known for his quick wit, explained that his reactions to the jokes were completely genuine. He acknowledged how unpredictable live television can be, with moments like these adding a spontaneous and often hilarious element to the show.

The annual Christmas episode of SNL is known for its back-and-forth joke exchanges between Jost and Michael Che, and this one was no exception.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson, who tied the knot in 2020, have a son together and often share their life moments with fans.

While Scarlett Johansson has always praised Jost for his kindness and humor, this light-hearted incident shows the fun and supportive dynamic in their relationship.

Their ability to laugh together, even when unexpected jokes come their way, reflects the strong bond they share. It’s clear that both Jost and Johansson enjoy each other’s company, showing that humor plays a big part in their happy marriage.