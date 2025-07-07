‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ smashes global box office with $318 million debut

Dinosaur fatigue? Maybe the theme of ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’, but not the case for cinegoers, as Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey’s starrer scored a smashing Box Office debut on the holiday weekend.

As per the numbers quoted by trade outlets, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’, the fourth film of the series and the seventh instalment overall in the ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise, which roared into the worldwide cinemas on Wednesday, July 2, bit off a massive $318 million at the global box office.

The box office debut for the latest instalment of the sci-fi franchise started ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, giving the title an opportunity for a five-day launch weekend, rather than the traditional three days of ticket sales.

According to the details, the Universal Pictures offering grossed $147.3 million during the long weekend at the domestic box office, in addition to $171 million in overseas earnings, taking its opening weekend total to the record $318.3 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boxoffice PRO (@boxofficemagazine)

Notably, written and directed by David Koepp and Gareth Edwards, respectively, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, with Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Ed Skrein among others.

