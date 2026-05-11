ISLAMABAD: Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan (FCCP) Judge Justice Aamer Farooq revealed during a hearing on an online banking fraud case that he had also received a fraudulent call from scammers posing as bank representatives.

During the hearing, Justice Aamer Farooq said the callers asked him to share a One-Time Password (OTP), warning that his bank account would be blocked if he failed to provide the details.

He remarked that hackers often appear to have access to banking data even before accounts become fully operational, raising concerns over the security of banking systems.

“I also received a fraud call regarding my account in a private bank,” Justice Aamer Farooq said, adding that the callers attempted to pressure him into sharing the OTP.

The judge said there had been no transaction in his account for three to four years, so he told the callers to block the account if they wanted. He further stated that he does not use online banking services.

Justice Aamer Farooq emphasised that banks are responsible for strengthening their security systems to protect customers from fraud.

During the hearing, the court also questioned how money could be withdrawn from a citizen’s account despite security mechanisms in place.

Counsel for the private bank argued that the citizen had carried out the transaction through his own banking app, while the petitioner maintained that his phone number had been stolen.

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Justice Aamer Farooq noted that the Banking Mohtasib, the President, and the High Court had all ruled against the bank in the case.

The FCCP dismissed the private bank’s appeal and ordered the bank to reimburse the victim’s money.

The hearing was conducted by a two-member bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq.

The case relates to a resident of Layyah whose account was allegedly drained of Rs1.534 million in 2022 through online banking fraud.