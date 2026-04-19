ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a public alert, warning citizens to remain cautious of fraudulent calls and SMS messages aimed at stealing personal information.

In its advisory, the PTA said scammers often impersonate officials from the authority, banks, or courier services to gain the trust of individuals. Citizens have been urged not to share sensitive information such as CNIC numbers, one-time passwords (OTPs), or account passwords with anyone.

The authority also cautioned users against clicking on suspicious or unknown links, which may lead to data theft or financial fraud.

PTA advised that any such fraudulent activity or suspicious message should be reported through its official complaint portal at complaint.pta.gov.pk or via the PTA CMS App available on Google Play and Apple App Store.

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In a related development, the PTA recently issued guidelines to prevent the issuance of illegal SIM cards. Citizens were advised not to obtain free SIMs from roadside vendors or marketplaces and instead purchase new SIMs only from authorized customer service centers or franchises of mobile operators.

The authority further emphasized the importance of ensuring that no SIM is registered against an individual’s CNIC without their consent. It also warned against undergoing biometric verification for free SIM offers, as this could lead to additional SIMs being fraudulently issued in one’s name.

Citizens have also been encouraged to regularly check and block any unused or unauthorized SIMs registered under their identity to avoid potential misuse.