No consensus in JCP over Justice Ayesha’s appointment to SC

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission Pakistan (JCP) meeting on Thursday ended without a decision on Justice Ayesha Malik’s elevation to the Supreme Court, ARY News reported.

The JCP which met under Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed concluded inconclusively as the vote count over Justice Ayesha’s appointment as first SC woman judge ended in a tie.

As per sources, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the Attorney General, and Law Minister Farogh Naseem voted in favour, while Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Sardar Tariq, Justice (retired) Dost Mohammad Khan, and Pakistan Bar Council Representative to the SJC Akhtar Hussain voted against the appointment.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa could not attend the meeting as he was out of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the appointment of Justice Malik to the Supreme Court was protested by lawyers today.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed had nominated Justice Ayesha A. Malik for the elevation to the Supreme Court.

Justice Mushir Alam will retire on August 17 and she was expected to replace him.

Justice Malik has been a Lahore High Court judge since March 27, 2012.

According to her profile on the Lahore High Court’s website, she did her BCom from the Government College of Commerce & Economics, Karachi and studied law at Lahore’s Pakistan College of Law. She completed her LLM from Harvard Law School, where she was named London H Gammon Fellow 1999-1999.