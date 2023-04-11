Justice Isa meets CJP Bandial, discusses ‘important issues’

ISLAMABAD: Senior Puisne Judge of Supreme Court (SC) Justice Qazi Faez Isa called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial a day after the former attended a special national constitutional convention at the National Assembly (NA), ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the meeting – held shortly before Iftar – continued in a ‘pleasant atmosphere’. Both judges had a detailed discussion on important judicial issues.

Sources further claimed that Justice Isa issued his clarification after consulting with CJP Bandial.

Earlier in the day, Justice Qazi Faez Isa issued clarification on attending a special national constitutional convention at the National Assembly (NA), held to mark the golden jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan.

“All the Judges of the Supreme Court (SC) were invited to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the senior SC judge said in a statement issued today.

The top court judge was also criticised for being seated in the front row along with the politicians belonging to the ruling coalition.

In this regard, Justice Isa said he did not choose to sit there but he was shown respect as a senior member of the judiciary and offered a seat at the centre.

