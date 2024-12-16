Justice Mansoor Ali Shah stresses action on climate finance, governance

LAHORE: Senior Supreme Court judge, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has underlined the critical role of climate finance in achieving climate justice, urging Pakistan to take decisive steps to tackle the climate emergency.

He was addressing in a private university in Lahore on Monday.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah pointed out that Pakistan ranks as the 8th most vulnerable country to climate change, highlighting the severity of the issue.

“Courts have consistently taken climate emergency cases seriously, from addressing industrial closures in the 1990s to discussing various environmental factors.”

However, he stressed that while discussions occur, implementation remains lacking, stating, “We haven’t addressed who will ensure execution, nor has climate finance been seriously considered.”

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah further underlined the importance of nature finance, arguing that combating the climate crisis is impossible without it.

He also acknowledged administrative challenges in the country but appreciated the government’s efforts at international platforms like COP (Conference of the Parties).

The cold wave has gripped Pakistan but the winter season’s famous fruit “Orange” is still unavailable in the markets.

Experts say climate change has taken a toll on the citrus fruit production in the country, causing huge losses in terms of exports.

The shortage of oranges has also affected domestic sales, leaving consumers with limited options.

This year, Kinnow production is likely to drop by 35 percent due to the smog and fog.

The delay in the arrival of the cold weather also contributed to the reduction in the quality and taste of oranges, making them less desirable to consumers.