SC constitutional bench orders provinces to submit report on climate change measures

The bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan began hearing a petition on environmental pollution on Thursday. The bench also included Justices Jamal Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Musarrat Hilali.

This is the first case on environmental pollution before the constitutional bench, which aims to address all related environmental issues. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar noted that rapid expansion of housing societies is impacting the environment, while Justice Musarrat Hilali referenced a letter from Justice Nasim Hasan Shah expressing concern over Islamabad becoming an industrial zone.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail highlighted that pollution is a nationwide issue, not limited to Islamabad. He noted that vehicular emissions are a major contributor and questioned efforts to curb them.

The SC constitutional bench has requested federal and provincial governments to submit detailed reports on their actions to reduce pollution. In response to a request from the Additional Attorney General, the hearing was adjourned for three weeks, with reports on anti-pollution measures due by then.

Justice Mandokhail remarked that the visible effects of environmental pollution, such as the dense smog in Punjab, are alarming and underscore a lack of protective measures for the environment.