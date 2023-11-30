Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi challenges SJC show-cause notice

Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi Thursday challenged the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) inquiry launched against him over ‘misconduct and assets beyond means’, ARY News reported.

The top court judge challenged the second show-cause notice issued to him by SJC in the Supreme Court. The top court judge in his plea filed under section 3 of Article 184, stated that the reservations raised by him after the first show-cause notice were not addressed.

“No member of the SCJ raised objection on reservations raised by me after the first show-cause notice,” Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi said.

It is to be noted that Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi has been issued two show-cause notices by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) so far.

The complaint against the SC judge included charges of misconduct, illegal assets and amassing money with frontmen. The complainant pleaded to the judicial council to remove the judge from the august office of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In April, Justice Isa and Justice Masood had written a judicial letter to the then CJP Justice Bandial, then the CJP, to convene an SJC meeting to review these allegations.

In May, Justice (r) Bandial referred the matter to Justice Tariq Masood for a legal opinion.