Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi demands open SJC proceedings

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi on Thursday demanded of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to open the proceedings, citing it as a constitutional right of every Pakistani.

SJC is currently hearing ‘misconduct’ complaints against SC Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi.

The complaint included charges of misconduct, illegal assets and amassing money with frontmen. The complainant has pleaded to the judicial council to remove Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi from the august office of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In a letter penned to the body’s chief, Justice Naqvi requested the SJC to open the proceedings of his two pleas scheduled for hearing on December 15 (tomorrow).

Justice Naqvi said the right for an open hearing of SJC proceedings was accepted in the Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui case.

The letter said that the Constitution of Pakistan gives him the right to an open hearing.

“My media trial is being conducted due to the SJC’s in-camera proceedings and I’m being ridiculed for council action,” the SC judge said in his letter.

The complaint against Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi was filed in the judicial council, by Mian Dawood Advocate.

In April, Justice Isa and Justice Masood had written a judicial letter to Justice Bandial, then the CJP, to convene an SJC meeting to review these allegations.

In May, Justice Bandial referred the matter to Justice Tariq Masood for a legal opinion.