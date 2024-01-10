Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi resigns as SC judge

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi on Wednesday resigned as Supreme Court’s (SC) judge, ARY News reported.

Naqvi, who is facing ‘misconduct’ allegations in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has forwarded his resignation to the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi.

It was an honour to work as Lahore High Court and Supreme Court judge, Naqvi said and added he could not continue discharging his duties.

“I, therefore. effective today resign as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” the letter added.

Read more: SC rejects plea to stay SJC’s proceedings against Justice Mazahar Naqvi

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court (SC) rejected a plea to stay the Supreme Judicial Council’s (SJC) proceedings against Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi.

The complaint against Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi was filed in the judicial council, by Mian Dawood Advocate.

In April, Justice Isa and Justice Masood had written a judicial letter to Justice Bandial, then the CJP, to convene an SJC meeting to review these allegations.

In May, the then-CJP Bandial referred the matter to Justice Tariq Masood for a legal opinion.