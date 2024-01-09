SC rejects plea to stay SJC’s proceedings against Justice Mazahar Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday rejected plea to stay the Supreme Judicial Council’s (SJC) proceedings against Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi, ARY News reported.

The complaint against Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi was filed in the judicial council, by Mian Dawood Advocate.

In April, Justice Isa and Justice Masood had written a judicial letter to Justice Bandial, then the CJP, to convene an SJC meeting to review these allegations.

In May, the then-CJP Bandial referred the matter to Justice Tariq Masood for a legal opinion.

A three-member bench headed by Mr. Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan is hearing the plea of Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi against SJC proceedings against him over ‘misconduct’ charges.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Mussarat Hilali are also part of the bench.

Read more: Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi demands open SJC proceedings

Makhdoom Ali Khan appeared on behalf of Justice Naqvi before the apex court. He pleaded with the court to stay the proceedings against his client in SJC.

We have not listened to the merits of the case so far, how can we stay the proceedings, the bench head asked.

We will look into the matter after hearing the case on the merit, the SC judge said while rejecting the stay plea.