Justice Mazahar Naqvi submits response to SC registrar’s notice

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi on Monday submitted his response to the Supreme Court Registrar’s office notice in connection with the show cause notice issued to him, ARY News reported.

As per details, Justice Mazahar said in his response that the notice issued by the registrar’s office has no constitutional authority to decide the admissibility of a petition.

He stated that two constitutional pleas were filed in Supreme Court but the pleas were not fixed for hearing which is a filed violation of practice and procedure law.

Justice Naqvi said that his council never stated that they would not object to the accusation leveled against him, however, the three-member bench has the authority to review the plea.

On November 20, Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi challenged Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) inquiry launched against him over alleged misconduct and assets beyond means.

The top court judge challenged the SJC inquiry in the Supreme Court. “The campaign against me is an attack on the judiciary,” Justice Mazahar Naqvi said.

He said SJC sent notice of further proceedings without fixing the objections and SJC’s October 27 press release is a “violation” of fundamental rights.

He pleaded with the apex court to issue an order against the SJC inquiry launched against him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the complaint was filed against Supreme Court Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council.

The complaint was filed against the apex court judge in the judicial council, by Mian Dawood Advocate.

The complaint included charges of misconduct, illegal assets and amassing money with frontmen. The complainant has pleaded to the judicial council to remove Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi from the august office of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In April, Justice Isa and Justice Masood had written a judicial letter to Justice Bandial, then the CJP, to convene an SJC meeting to review these allegations.

In May, Justice Bandial referred the matter to Justice Tariq Masood for a legal opinion.